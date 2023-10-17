Detectives looking for clues after man gunned down near Fresno gas station, police say

A man was killed Monday in a shooting near a central Fresno gas station, police said.

Three notifications from Shot Spotter software alerted police to a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Monday near Belmont Avenue and Abby Street, according to Lt. Robert Dewey.

Police arrived to find a man withering from at least one wound to his upper body, he said. The man was shot south of the gas station and made his way there before collapsing.

Police said they continued to talk to witnesses and said it was too early to tell what happened before the violence broke out.

The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, Dewey said. He estimated the man was about 30.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega confirmed Tuesday the victim had died.

Detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage, police said.

The fatal shooting marked 28 intentional homicides so far this year in Fresno. There were 49 through Oct. 17 last year, according to archives.