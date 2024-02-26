Detectives and prosecutors weigh dog park shooting evidence to determine if crime occurred
Earlier this month, we reported how a gay man was fatally shot at a dog park by another parkgoer who witnesses say harassed him for months. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives and the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office say they are now investigating whether the shooting was a crime or a case of “stand your ground.” In an I-Team follow-through, which is our commitment to staying on top of stories that matter to you and our community, we talk to legal experts about the law, the evidence, and how it may play out in this case.