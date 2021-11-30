Detectives raid Marilyn Manson home in West Hollywood: report





The home of rock singer Marilyn Manson was raided on Monday after several women accused him of physical and sexual assault.

Manson was reportedly not home at the time.

Police seized hard drives and other storage units for electronic data during the raid, which was first reported by TMZ.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez confirmed that a search warrant was served to Manson's home, but gave no further details, according to the Associated Press.

The department started investigating Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, in February after several women reported that he had physically, sexually and emotionally abused them between 2009 and 2011.

Several of the women, some of whom have not been publicly identified, have filed lawsuits against Manson. A judge dismissed one such suit was in September, citing the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Manson, 52, has denied the allegations, with his attorney Howard E. King saying they are "provably false."

Evan Rachel Wood, Manson's former fiancée, first named him as her abuser via an Instagram post in February. The actress said she had been abused for years.

Manson responded to her statements, calling them "horrible distortions of reality," according to the AP.

Following Wood's post, the actress Esmé Bianco sued Manson in federal court in May. In the lawsuit, she accused him of abusing her sexually, physically and emotionally, according to the AP.

The actress, who appeared in "Game of Thrones," alleged that Manson violated human trafficking law when he prompted her to travel from England to California for roles in music videos and movies that did not exist, the AP reported. She further accused him of keeping her from eating and sleeping, locking her in a bedroom, whipping her and subjecting her to electric shocks.

In the lawsuit, Bianco also alleged that Manson threatened that he would come into her room and rape her in the night.

Manson said that Bianco's allegations are "untrue" and part of "a coordinated attack."

Other women, including Manson's former assistant, have also accused him of abuse.