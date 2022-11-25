Detectives release images of gunman who shot Bronx gas station attendant in the head, NYPD says

The gunman who shot a Bronx gas station employee acted as if he was having car trouble before he blasted his victim in the head, leaving him clinging to life, cops said Friday.

Sporting a ski-mask and a blue hooded sweatshirt, the gunman stormed up to the locked office at the Sunoco gas station on Boston Road at Astor Ave. in Allerton at 7 p.m. Tuesday and started banging on the door.

Three employees were inside the office when the gunman arrived. Surveillance footage collected by police shows the man motioning behind him as if he needed assistance with his vehicle, police sources said.

When the 59-year-old gas station worker opened the door to see what he needed, the man whipped out a pistol and fired two shots, hitting the victim in the head.

He then ran off on foot, cops said. No arrests have been made.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday. He’s not expected to survive, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

Nothing was taken during the clash. Cops are investigating the possibility that the gunman had targeted the gas station attendant.

A woman who lives across the street from the gas station said she heard the shots as she watched television.

“I honestly hear them all the time, so I don’t even know how many,” said the woman, who only wanted to be identified as Liz. “Probably more than one.”

Another resident told the Daily News that the neighborhood has felt more unsafe over the past year or so.

“I’ve lived here for all my life and for most of my life, it’s been very comfortable and safe,” said the woman, who did not want to be named. “I felt safe. But in the past year, it’s been very uncomfortable.”

“I’ve never been nervous to walk home, but now it’s like you don’t know what to expect,” she added.

Cops on Friday shared images of the gunman in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.