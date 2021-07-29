Detectives release sketch of suspected rapist who attacked woman in Haltom City field

Detectives released a composite sketch Thursday of a man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint in a Haltom City field.

The sketch is of a Black man who is about 6-foot, medium to thin build, 35 to 40 years old, with short black hair and clean shaven. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a white or yellow T-shirt.

Authorities also released photographs of a car which Haltom City police said was a “vehicle of interest” seen in the area of the attack.

The photographs came from business surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

The attack occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue. The suspect was last seen heading south on North Beach Street in Haltom City.

The woman told Haltom City police a man walked up to her and asked for change, and then pointed a black handgun at her. He forced her to a nearby field where he sexually assaulted her.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information or access to surveillance video cameras in the area to contact Haltom City police at 817-222-7000 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.