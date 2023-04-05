Detectives: SC mom’s drug use led to death of unborn child

A York County woman is in jail accused of killing her baby before the child was even born, detectives say.

Kelly Ferrell, 30, allegedly abused drugs, including fentanyl and meth, leading to the stillborn birth of her baby boy at 40-weeks, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A law enforcement incident report says the baby’s death was, “associated with Kelly’s illicit drug use throughout the pregnancy.”

Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned the woman is charged with homicide by child abuse, an allegation detective said is rarely levied against pregnant mothers.

The sheriff’s office said the charge has been made before, but typically due to physical assault or neglect.

Cathy Caruthers, treatment director at Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill, says it seems more pregnant women are abusing opioids.

“It’s not unusual,” Caruthers said.

Without legal medication and counseling, Caruthers said it can be challenging for them or anyone to overcome the addiction.

“It is a disease and it’s not that people set out to hurt their lives or ruin their children,” Caruthers said. “The disease is there and we’re here to try to help and hopefully they feel comfortable coming to get help.”

