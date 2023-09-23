Detectives search for 21-year-old in Wimauma homicide investigation

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a 21-year-old suspect who may have been involved in a domestic altercation Saturday morning in Wimauma that ended with an adult male killed.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office received a call just before 5:30 a.m. “reporting one person was deceased after a domestic altercation.” When deputies arrived in the 3300 block of Sanchez Ranch Lane, they found an adult male with upper body trauma.

Detectives are looking for Osmin Castillo, 21, for his involvement in the case. Anyone with information regarding the investigation or Castillo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.