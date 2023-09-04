Detectives search for answers after man found dead next to children’s park

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death that happened in Seattle on Sunday morning around 6 a.m.

Officers found a dead man on a sidewalk next to John C. Little Sr. Park in the New Holly neighborhood.

Neighbors called 911 for help when they saw the man who was not moving. As investigators searched through the scene, they found evidence of a shooting.

According to police, the victim appears to be in his 20s or 30s.

The cause of the death is currently under investigation.

if anyone has any information regarding this incident, police ask to call (206) 233-5000 with any tips that might solve this case.

Updates will follow.