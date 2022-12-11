Detectives search for suspect after deadly shooting in DeLand, sheriff’s office says

A man was found dead overnight on Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received a call to Chipola Avenue around 1:55 a.m. and found the victim, identified as Korey Woulard, 29, lying on the road.

Investigators said a DeLand police officer performed CPR but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Woulard lived in the DeLand area without a permanent address.

Detectives are looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office major case unit at 386-254-1535 or submit an anonymous tip at 888-277-TIPS.

