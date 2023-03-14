Detectives search for suspect who robbed Lenoir bank
Detectives in Lenoir are looking for a man who robbed the Truist bank on Mulberry Street at about 9:10 a.m. Monday, police said.
Police: Suspect arrested in Rock Hill following bank robbery in northwest Charlotte
The suspect passed a note to the teller that said he had a weapon and wanted cash.
A weapon was not displayed during the robbery, police said.
The robbery suspect ran off.
He had green eyes and was dressed in black and wearing a mask.
Breaking Caldwell- police in Lenoir just sent us the photos of the bank robbery from this morning. The latest on their investigation tonight on channel 9 eyewitness news at five. pic.twitter.com/8WS8whv3e1
— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) March 13, 2023
Call the police if you have information.
VIDEO: Statesville Police looking for suspected bank robber