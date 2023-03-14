Detectives search for suspect who robbed Lenoir bank

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Detectives in Lenoir are looking for a man who robbed the Truist bank on Mulberry Street at about 9:10 a.m. Monday, police said.

The suspect passed a note to the teller that said he had a weapon and wanted cash.

A weapon was not displayed during the robbery, police said.

The robbery suspect ran off.

He had green eyes and was dressed in black and wearing a mask.

Call the police if you have information.

