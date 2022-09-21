Detectives are searching for Bradenton man wanted for shooting his daughter’s boyfriend

Manatee sheriff’s detectives are searching for a Bradenton man who they say shot his 24-year-old daughter’s boyfriend dead during an argument outside her apartment.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Charles Heaven showed up at his daughter’s apartment in the 3200 block of 54th Drive East, Bradenton, in The Venue at Lockwood Apartments, near U.S. 301 and State Road. Heaven, 48, and got into the argument with her boyfriend, Keith Smith.

The two ended up outside the apartment, where Heaven pulled a gun out and shot Smith, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the apartment complex, and Smith, 30, was taken to Blake Medical Center.

Smith, who was shot in the upper torso, died at Blake about 90 minutes after being shot.

Heaven left the apartment complex and is now at-large. Detectives have obtained a warrant charging him with murder.

Charles Heaven

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, information can be given to Manatee Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.