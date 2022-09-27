Detectives searching for child rape suspect in Pierce County

Detectives are looking for a child rape suspect with a felony warrant.

Juan Steagall-Martinez, 51, was a maintenance worker at a Midland mobile home park, where he sexually assaulted three young children over a one-year period, according the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest on one count of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Detectives said Steagall-Martinez is believed to be in the Tacoma area, but detectives are concerned he may attempt to flee to Mexico.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), tpcrimestoppers.com or the P3 Tips app.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP