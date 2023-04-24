Detectives searching Hope Mills property in 2002 disappearance of 42-year-old man

Homicide detectives are searching a Hope Mills property after receiving information in a man’s 2002 disappearance, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Kent Jacobs, 42, was reported missing March 10, 2002, according to a news release. He was last seen in the Colonial Heights neighborhood in Hope Mills, including two sightings on Jackson Street, the release said. Jacobs was declared dead in Cumberland County Superior Court on Sept. 10, 2012.

More on Kent Jacobs' disappearance 'I've never given up hope'

Jackie Jacobs, right, kisses her mother, Martha Jacobs, during a remembrance ceremony for Kent Jacobs along Interstate 95 Business near Hope Mills on March 10, 2006. Kent Jacobs went missing in March 2002.

Investigators expect the search of the property, located on the 5400 block of Jackson St., to take several days, according to the release. Jacobs was seen “directly in front” of that property on the day he disappeared, the release said.

On Monday afternoon, at least nine Cumberland County Sheriff's Office vehicles were at the property, where a mobile command post had been set up.

The Sheriff’s Office was last involved in a search tied to Jacobs’ case in June 2010, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Sgt. R. Westmoreland at 910-677-5596 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Hope Mills property being searched in 2002 disappearance of man