Detectives seek assailant after man shot dead in central Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said 33-year-old Tecon Jackson was fatally shot Friday evening in central Phoenix.

According to authorities, officers were called at about 10 p.m. to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where Jackson was being treated for the gunshot wound. It was there that officers learned the shooting had taken place near Seventh Avenue and Culver Street and that his family members had taken him to the hospital, police said.

Jackson was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police said detectives are working to understand what led up to the shooting and identify any and all involved suspects.

The Phoenix Police Department has urged anyone with information to contact the department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police seek assailant who fatally shot man in central Phoenix