Detectives seek clues in Whitney Avenue homicide

Jun. 27—Falls Police detectives are trying to figure out what Marty Kick was doing in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue early Saturday morning.

And why it cost him his life.

Just after 8 a.m., patrol officers were called to the area to "check the welfare" of a man sitting inside a pickup truck. When the officers arrived, they found Kick, 61, siting inside his white Ford F-150 pickup.

The Falls man was dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators did not disclose the location of the wounds or the number of shots that may have hit Kick.

Kick was reported to have been sitting in the driver's seat and the engine of his truck was running when police arrived.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives are currently investigating the death as a homicide. Crime Scene Unit detectives were also at the scene by mid-morning gathering evidence.

Investigators said Kick did not live in the Whitney Avenue neighborhood. They are attempting to track his movements on Friday night and are looking to determine why he was in the area in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Neighbors said they heard what sounded like gunshots at around 4 a .m., but were unable to provide detectives with much additional information.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them 286-4553 or 286-4711.

Kick is the city's ninth homicide victim in 2021. The Falls recorded 20 homicides in 2020.