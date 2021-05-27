Detectives seek help in homicide investigation

May 27—Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office are seeking information or video footage to help their investigation of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning on the side of Airway Drive, near Cochran Road Northeast.

According to GCSO Spokesman Kyle Foreman, a passing motorist reported the body at around 4:30 a.m. Detectives were at the scene until around 10:30 a.m. and are investigating the matter "as a homicide."

In a social media post, Foreman said they believe the death occurred sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Foreman said detectives hope someone who lives along Airway Drive might have captured "something of interest" in surveillance video, rather than any video of a particular act.

Foreman said he had no details about the cause of death or the man's identity, which would be released following an autopsy and notification of the man's next of kin, expected to take place on Thursday.

He also said GCSO investigators do not know if the homicide is related to a drive-by shooting in the Larson community early Wednesday, which damaged a home and parked vehicle in the 1400 block of Arnold Drive, but injured no one.

Deputies at the Larson sheriff's substation and residents heard four or five gunshots around 2 a.m., according to a GCSO social media post. It was suspected the shots were fired from a vehicle.

Anyone with information on either crime can call 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

