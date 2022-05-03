Detectives seek information on vehicle of interest in Morgantown shooting

May 3—Detectives with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department are seeking information on a vehicle of interest as they investigate a shooting last week at Northside Hills Apartments in Morgantown.

A recent press release stated detectives have reason to believe the shots were fired into one specific residence from West Run Road near the entrance to the Lofts apartment complex.

Multiple victims were present in the residence, the release said. Two people were transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Detectives said they have secured additional evidence including surveillance video in the area of West Run Road.

According to the release, investigators are seeking information on the owner or driver of a silver 2013-14 Honda Accord with a sunroof. The drive may have witnessed the incident, police believe.

Multiple photos of the vehicle can be found on the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Anyone who was in the area of West Run Road between 1:45 a.m. and 1:50 a.m on April 24, or anyone who may have information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

There is no additional information to release at this time.

