Detectives seek man who failed to appear in court

Jul. 25—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man who failed to appear in court as required last month.

Detectives said Brian Scott Dixon Jr., 26, failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on June 28 for his guilty plea and sentencing.

The original charges against Dixon are felony conspiracy in forgery and an unauthorized act in writing, misdemeanor in theft and movable property and misdemeanor in bad checks, detectives said.

Dixon is described as white, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He has a last known address of 419 Washington St., Frackville, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dixon or other fugitives in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or the Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be sent by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

Detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Dixon should call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.