Detectives seek man who failed to appear in court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 25—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man who failed to appear in court as required last month.

Detectives said Brian Scott Dixon Jr., 26, failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on June 28 for his guilty plea and sentencing.

The original charges against Dixon are felony conspiracy in forgery and an unauthorized act in writing, misdemeanor in theft and movable property and misdemeanor in bad checks, detectives said.

Dixon is described as white, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He has a last known address of 419 Washington St., Frackville, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dixon or other fugitives in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or the Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be sent by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

Detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Dixon should call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88

    Physicist Steven Weinberg, who won the Nobel prize in 1979 with two other scientists for their separate contributions unlocking mysteries of tiny particles and their electromagnetic interaction, has died at 88, the University of Texas at Austin said Saturday. A professor at the university since the 1980s, Weinberg died Friday in Austin, Texas, according to his wife Louise, said UT spokesperson Christine Sinatra. “The passing of Steven Weinberg is a loss for The University of Texas and for society," UT President Jay Hartzell said in a statement.

  • Carbon-capture pipelines offer climate aid; activists wary

    Two companies seeking to build thousands of miles of pipeline across the Midwest are promising the effort will aid rather than hinder the fight against climate change, though some environmental groups remain skeptical. The pipelines would stretch from North Dakota to Illinois, potentially transforming the Corn Belt into one of the world’s largest corridors for a technology called carbon capture and storage. Environmental activists and landowners have hindered other proposed pipelines in the region that pump oil, carrying carbon that was buried in the earth to engines or plants where it is burned and emitted.

  • "Dating Game Killer" Rodney Alcala dies at 77

    Alcala was given the nickname "Dating Game Killer" for his appearance on the show in 1978.

  • Shocking footage of supermarket brawl shows man in 'Spider-Man' costume going berserk and knocking out a female employee

    Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • The anti-Florida man voiced his opinion at a gas station. Now, he’s got a felony rap

    Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.

  • Targeted for his Twitter handle, man dies after 'swatting' call sends police to his home

    Mark Herring, 60, had a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

  • My Rapist Got A 406-Year Prison Term. Here's What Happened When He Was Up For Parole.

    "The 'ski mask rapist' terrorized at least 25 women. The deputy DA called him 'arguably the most vicious and horrific serial rapist' in the county’s history."

  • Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing. The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.

  • Husky seen running after car when he’s abandoned is saved – and Texas man is arrested

    “When I saw the video and I saw him run after the car, it just made my heart feel like broken. But now that ​he’s here and ​he’s running around and he’s happy, I feel very happy and excited.”

  • A man found with guns and ammunition in his Chicago hotel room told police it was a 'mistake' and he 'didn't mean to startle anyone'

    Officers said "it could've been a Las Vegas thing," referring to the 2017 mass shooting. But 32-year-old Keegan Casteel said it was all a "mistake."

  • Florida man finds woman skinny-dipping in his pool

    A Florida man who returned home from a doctor's appointment got a surprise, and an eyeful, when he discovered a woman skinny-dipping in his pool.

  • Former salesman pleads guilty to role in doping racehorses

    A former sales representative for a Kentucky company that marketed a performance-enhancing drug used with racehorses pleaded guilty Friday to a criminal charge stemming from what federal prosecutors in New York called a "widespread, corrupt" doping scheme. Michael Kegley conspired with trainers, veterinarians and others to make misbranded drugs, secretly administer them to racehorses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion global racehorse industry, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, Kegley marketed SGF-1000, the same adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drug that Maximum Security was given when he briefly placed first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.

  • 'See something, say something' site leads to road rage suspect

    The man's being accused of pointing a gun at a driver on Beltway 8 and shooting at him, and it was all caught on dashcam video.

  • Homeowners yell at man trying to save neighbor's life on their lawn

    A driver was having a seizure in his car, which came to a stop in his neighbor's yard. The owners told the man who rushed to the driver's aid to "get off our lawn," officials said.

  • NYPD sergeant charged after allegedly assaulting suspects who called him anti-Asian slurs

    A New York Police Department sergeant is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two suspects who lashed out at police in the last two years. Sgt. Phillip Wong, who was assigned to Transit District 3 in Hamilton Heights at the time, allegedly punched a 48-year-old man in his holding cell.

  • An off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer admitted to threatening 3 tribal employees with a rifle, telling them he 'shoots first, asks questions later'

    Prosecutors said the tribal members tried to leave, but the off-duty CBP officer kept his rifle pointed at them and ordered them to come closer.

  • $10,000 reward offered in botched NYC robbery that left Burmese mother in a coma

    A $10,000 reward awaits anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of a man accused in an attempted robbery that left an Asian woman critical in New York City. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, remains in a coma after sustaining a severe brain injury from the incident, which occurred in Manhattan’s Canal Street Station on July 17. Htwe and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the station around 10:45 a.m. when they came across the suspect, who tried to grab the latter’s backpack from behind.

  • Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel 'didn’t mean to startle'

    An Iowa man arrested by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a Lake Michigan beach told officers he “didn’t mean to startle anyone" and simply forgot to remove the firearms from a bag while packing for a trip to the city, police video shows. Keegan Casteel's arrest for having a rifle with a laser sight and a handgun in his hotel room during the July Fourth holiday weekend prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown to suggest he may have intended to fire on Navy Pier crowds from his hotel window. Casteel's attorney has said those remarks were baseless and spurred sensational media coverage, while his client was in Chicago to propose to his girlfriend, not to launch a mass attack.

  • MSNBC's Tiffany Cross Torches 'Blackface Connoisseur' Megyn Kelly for Attacking Black Women (Video)

    No one has “had it” with Megyn Kelly more than MSNBC's Tiffany Cross, who dedicated a segment of her show, “The Cross Connection,” to addressing the former Fox News host’s repeated attacks on prominent Black women like Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle -- and Cross did not hold back in her reproach. On Saturday’s episode of “The Cross Connection,” Cross took "a slightly different approach” from her usual current events coverage by addressing someone “completely irrelevant.” “I’m speaking, of course,