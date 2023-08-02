Detectives seek man suspected of ripping people off in rental schemes

Gwinnett police want to locate a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from multiple victims in rental schemes.

On April 4, the first victim reported sending $2,000 in rent money for a home in Auburn, Georgia.

On April 11, a second victim sent $2,199 to the same suspect to rent a home in Duluth.

And on April 13, a third victim sent $3,900 to the same suspect trying to rent a home in Duluth.

The Gwinnett Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit identified Gregory Coley, 31, as the suspect in the three different rental scheme incidents.

Detectives have charged Coley with three counts of theft by deception.

The sheriff’s office does not currently know Coley’s whereabouts.

They recommend anyone interested in renting a home find rental properties through established agents and management companies, avoid paying in cash, gift cards or through apps like Zelle, Cashapp, and Venmo, and be cautious when listing agents make excuses to avoid meeting in person.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Reference case number: GP230031525.

