Detectives seek possible victim in shots fired incident that led to chase in Harrison Twp.

Jul. 16—Montgomery County Sheriff's detectives are asking for help identifying a possible victim in a shots fired incident in Harrison Twp. Thursday that led to a chase and ended in a crash.

Witnesses described the victim as a heavyset white woman with short, cropped hair, according to the sheriff's office. She was driving a newer, white "bubble style" car and left before deputies arrived on scene. The car may have multiple bullet holes in it.

Deputies in the area of West Siebenthaler Avenue and Kleppinger Road heard multiple shots fired near Townhouse Court Thursday.

A deputy saw a gold car with two people inside flee the area at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop it, but it continued on, prompting a chase. It lasted for four minutes before ending when the car crashed on Salem Avenue near Delaware Avenue. Both subjects fled, but one was detained later.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in a parking lot, indicating two people fired, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the possible victim or related to the incident should contact the sheriff's office by calling the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.