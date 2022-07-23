Detectives seek public’s help after 16-year-old boy wounded in Tacoma shooting

A 16-year-old boy who was shot in Tacoma on Thursday night was listed in stable condition Friday, police said.

The victim was seriously injured when shot in the 1500 block of South Ridgewood Avenue, according to the Tacoma Police Department Twitter. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said Friday a residence and an unoccupied car also were hit by bullets.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon. Haddow said detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to report it. The crime tips line is 253-591-5959.