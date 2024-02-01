Detectives seek public’s help in ongoing murder investigation of Hesperia couple

Homicide detectives seek the public's help in the ongoing murder investigation of Hesperia couple Raymond Gonzales, 41, and Christina Gamboa, 45, who were fatally shot in 2020.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s homicide detectives have asked for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the shooting death of a Hesperia couple nearly four years ago.

Raymond Gonzales, 41, and Christina Gamboa, 45, were killed in 2020, but the gunman has never been found.

As the investigation continues, detectives are releasing photos of the victims in hopes someone will come forward with information.

Here's what police say happened.

On Sept. 17, 2020, Hesperia deputies responded to a report of shots heard in the 15000 block of Muscatel Street. When deputies arrived, they entered the home and found Gonzales and Gamboa suffering from gunshot wounds, sheriff’s officials said. The couple died at the scene.

No information has been released about why the couple were killed or who may have pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Detective Page from the sheriff’s homicide detail at 909-890-4916. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Detectives seek public’s help in murder investigation of Hesperia couple