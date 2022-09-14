Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run on Vashon Island
King County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a suspect on Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run on Vashon Island.
Charges are pending.
On Monday, Aug. 22, at about 7:30 p.m., Philip Cushman was found dead in the 17800 block of Thorsen Road Southwest. It is believed he was hit by a vehicle.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time or has information on what happened or who may have been involved is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), at p3tips.com, or the P3Tips app, and reference King County Sheriff’s Office case #C22028022.
UPDATE: Today, detectives arrested and booked a suspect in connection to the fatal Vashon hit and run into the King County Jail (charges pending).
Thanks to everyone who submitted tips, which proved pivotal to the investigation! @CrimeStopPuget https://t.co/lbEtuq4FdZ
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) September 13, 2022