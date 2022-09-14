Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run on Vashon Island

King County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a suspect on Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run on Vashon Island.

Charges are pending.

On Monday, Aug. 22, at about 7:30 p.m., Philip Cushman was found dead in the 17800 block of Thorsen Road Southwest. It is believed he was hit by a vehicle.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time or has information on what happened or who may have been involved is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), at p3tips.com, or the P3Tips app, and reference King County Sheriff’s Office case #C22028022.