Detectives seeking man in stolen car who’s suspected of fraud

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of fraud and possessing a stolen car.

On April 4, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., several vehicles were burglarized in the Edgewood neighborhood near 30th Street East and 106th Avenue East.

Later the man was seen on video at a smoke shop in the 7500 block of Valley Avenue East in Fife as he tried to use two credit cards that were stolen during the car burglaries.

He was driving a blue 2018 Honda Accord, which was stolen along with a gray 2019 Ford Explorer during a burglary in Orting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to send Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County a message or submit an anonymous tip:

Mobile - P3 Tips App

Online - www.tpcrimestoppers.com

Phone - 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP