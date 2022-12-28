Detectives seeks public's help to find missing Hesperia man

The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station is requesting the public’s help as they search for a missing 85-year-old Ricardo Arturo Baires, who was last seen on Christmas Day.

At 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Ricardo Arturo Baires left his residence in the 9100 block of Seventh Avenue in Hesperia and went for a walk without his wallet or cell phone.

Family members became worried when Baires did not return home, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities described the missing man as weighing 180 pounds and standing 5-feet 10-inches tall, withbrown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, beige pants, and a blue baseball cap with a red and white logo.

An extensive area search was conducted, but Baires was not located.

Baires does not have any memory problems and knows his way home, sheriff’s officials said.

On Tuesday, family members received information indicating that Baires may have gotten a ride to the area of Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue in Los Angeles.

The area is west of Interstate 110 and East of Interstate 5, near Cypress Park.

Sheriff’s officials said anyone who has information about Baires, or believes they may have seen him, should contact Detective Oliveros at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

