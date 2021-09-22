Detectives seize Glock pistol from under teen's pillow

Sep. 22—LAWRENCE — Detectives seized a loaded Glock pistol and marijuana from the bedroom of a "self-proclaimed" gang member this week, according to a report.

The 17-year-old from Wilmot Street was taken to a Department of Youth Services lock-up facility in Middleton following the search and his arrest on Monday evening, according to a report.

The teen was previously charged with "felonious violent crimes," and was believed to be in illegal possession of a firearm and connected to recent "shots fired" reports in the city, police said.

On Monday night, detectives with the city police Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit and state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section went to the Wilmot Street home to execute a search warrant, police said.

In the teen's bedroom under his pillow, police found a "loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol with one round in the chamber and a large capacity feeding device filled with 30 live rounds of 9mm ammunition," according to a report.

Also found by detectives were numerous glassine packages of suspected marijuana, police said.

At age 17, the teen is "incapable of legally possessing a firearm" in Massachusetts, police said.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity weapon, improper storage of a firearm and illegal possession of a class D substance, marijuana, according to police.

