Detectives seize narcotics in suspected trafficking operation between Mexico and Oxnard

Methamphetamine, cocaine, firearms and cash seized during a narcotics trafficking investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Suspects allegedly smuggled drugs from Mexico for distribution in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff's investigators seized 60 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of cocaine and thousands of fentanyl-laced pills as part of a three-month investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation between Mexico and Ventura County.

Detectives with the narcotics unit had identified a 39-year-old former Oxnard man who now lives in Tijuana as the suspected coordinator of shipments across the Mexican border.

The drugs were reportedly stored at safehouses in the greater Los Angeles area before couriers transported them to Ventura County, where they would be distributed to street-level dealers and users.

As part of the investigation, detectives intercepted multiple shipments while they were in progress.

Methamphetamine, cocaine, and counterfeit pills seized during a narcotics trafficking investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 12, detectives intercepted about 30 pounds of meth and 5,000 counterfeit pills — believed to be laced with fentanyl — that were meant for delivery to Oxnard, sheriff's officials said. Detectives had witnessed another delivery two days prior with a smaller number of fentanyl-laced pills that were later seized during a warrant search.

On Aug. 26, detectives seized 6 pounds of meth during a vehicle search while intercepting another drug shipment to Oxnard. On Sept. 16, detectives searched a suspected safe house in Compton and seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine as well as cocaine, an assault rifle, ammunition and thousands of dollars in cash.

More drugs were seized during other warrant searches in Oxnard, Los Angeles and in Garden Grove in Orange County, authorities said.

Detectives ultimately detained seven suspects connected to the alleged operation: three Oxnard men age 19 to 22, two Los Angeles men age 21 and 30, a 26-year-old Compton man and a 29-year-old Garden Grove woman.

No charges have been filed yet by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office but the investigation remains ongoing. Sheriff's officials said they expect to make more arrests.

