Detectives seize over 40,000 bags worth of fentanyl from two homes in Hartford. Four people are facing drug and weapons charges

Four people are facing drug and weapons charges after Hartford detectives searched two homes in the city and reportedly found more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl and multiple firearms, including a ghost gun, police said.

Throughout the month of September, detectives from the Hartford Police Department‘s Vice and Narcotics Unit were investigating people who were believed to be conspiring to deal fentanyl in the city, according to police.

The investigation led to a search of two homes on Lincoln Street and Wethersfield Avenue, where investigators reportedly located a loaded ghost rifle, three pistols and 1,115 grams of fentanyl — enough to package 44,600 bags of the narcotic, police said.

Detectives also reportedly found 30 grams of crack cocaine, nine ounces of marijuana, various prescription pills, multiple rounds of ammunition and $4,562 in cash, according to police.

Two men and one woman who lived in the home on Lincoln Street were arrested and charged.

Eduardo Rivera, 24, is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and conspiracy of possession with intent to sell. Luz Rivera, 38, was charged with risk of injury to a minor, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and conspiracy of possession with intent to sell, and 43-year-old Edward Ortiz was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of a ghost gun, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and conspiracy of possession with intent to sell, police said.

Kenneth Bonilla, 38, who lived in the home on Wethersfield Avenue, is facing charges of possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and conspiracy of possession with intent to sell, according to police.