Detectives sort out deadly Tulare County shootout between two gangs. What they know

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives have three people in custody as they sort out a wild shootout in the tiny town of Ducor that erupted when rival gangs crossed paths at a Shell gas station, said a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Thursday’s gunbattle left two dead and three wounded.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm said Friday that the slain men are Francisco Rodriguez, 21, and Jaan Maciel, 21, both of Ducor. Wounded in the gunbattle were Jose Palomo, 35, a 17-year-old boy and Mauro Aguilar, 32, all of Delano.

Palomo and the 17-year-old face murder charges in the death of Rodriguez, and Maciel for the slaying of Aguilar, said Schwarm. They are in the hospital but will be held without bail.

Schwarm said detectives believe a Nissan Altima and a Chevrolet Malibu arrived at the station, off Highway 65 about 13 miles south of Porterville, at the same time and parked in front of the store. Multiple people jumped from both cars, associates of rival northern and southern gangs, and began firing. Rodriguez and Maciel, who were in the Malibu, were hit by the gunfire, as were Palomo, the 17-year-old, and Aguilar, who were in the Altima.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shootout to call or text 559-733-6218.