Detectives spent months watching this Broward house. Bust nets weapons, $73K in cash, jewels

For the better part of 2021, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the goings-on at a home near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

On Sept. 2, investigators scored.

On Thursday morning, BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis reported that a fraud ring operating out of that home was busted.

Inside the house, deputies from Lauderdale Lakes and the BSO SWAT team found 57 counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs, electronics, firearms and over $73,000 in cash and jewelry.

Among the weapons: two assault rifles, two hand guns.

The jewelry was valued at about $65,000, with the cash amounting to $8,200 according to BSO.

Jacquin Xavier Bullard, 24, was arrested. He is charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and a felony probation violation for fraudulent use of personal identification.

The Fort Lauderdale-born Bullard is being held at the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach. The weapons and ammo charge carried a $2,500 bond, but he’s being held with no bond on the felony probation charge.

According to court records, Bullard has been arrested and charged on several counts in Broward County dating back to a 2015 arrest for burglary of an unoccupied home, for which he was rearrested in 2016. There is also a grand theft of a car charge in 2016, and possession of counterfeit bills, using a false ID and possession of Oxycodone in 2019.