Detectives still probing triple shooting case

Jul. 13—A young man and a local teen remain hospitalized after being wounded in a shooting at a Milledgeville apartment complex early last Friday.

Authorities have identified the pair as 17-year-old Ne'Tobia Williams and Ja'Kobe Brown, 19, both of Milledgeville.

They were both initially treated in the emergency department at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital in Milledgeville and then flown by Air Evac helicopters to separate hospitals.

Williams sustained a gunshot to the left side of his chest, and remains in the trauma center at Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon. Brown, meanwhile, was flown to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.

The shooting also wounded a third victim. Emare Cheathem's wound was not as serious as the other two victims and he since has been released from the local hospital.

Detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department are still running down leads hoping to find those responsible for the shootings.

As of Tuesday morning, detectives and road patrol officers were searching for the whereabouts of a man who led officers from two law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase shortly after the shootings at Riverbend Apartments.

An incident report filed by Milledgeville Police Officer William "Jake" Brooks offers insight into what happened shortly after the shootings.

Brooks said while he was exiting the parking lot of police headquarters shortly before 1 a.m., he heard a police officer with Georgia College talking on his radio about hearing approximately six gunshots near Elbert Street.

The GC officer was Capt. Joe Grant.

Brooks said Grant first thought the gunshots were coming from the vicinity of another apartment complex, but he later learned the gunshots were coming from the area of Riverbend Apartments, off East McIntosh Street.

Grant said he had spotted a green 2006 Pontiac G6 speeding out of the apartment complex.

Brooks said he and other MPD officers, including Sgt. Ben Thomas, immediately responded to that area.

Grant said the driver of the Pontiac G6 ran several stop signs and that he later dropped off a passenger at the emergency department of the local hospital.

It turned out to be one of the wounded victims.

Afterward, the driver of the car got back onto North Cobb Street and tried to flee the area.

MPD officers eventually caught up with the pursuit near the intersection of West Franklin and South Wilkinson streets. It was later learned that the chase between the driver of the car and law enforcement officers was making its way toward the Town and Country Shopping Center on the 900 block of South Wayne Street.

"I maneuvered southbound on South Wayne Street in an attempt to cut the vehicle off at West Andrews Street, but the vehicle along with other pursuing officers had already turned southbound onto South Wayne Street," Brooks said.

The suspect later wrecked the car.

Brooks said he then heard Sgt. Thomas yell out, "Bush-Bond," a term often used by law enforcement officers to describe when a suspect has jumped out of a vehicle and run on foot into a wooded area of some other place in an attempt to keep from being arrested.

Brooks said in his report that he later spotted the suspect running southbound along the sidewalk toward Caraker Avenue.

At the time, the suspect was wearing a red shirt.

"I exited my vehicle and attempted to chase the male into a wooded area where he was last seen," Brooks said. "As Officer Chandler Laird, Officer Jalen Webb and I entered the area, I drew my service pistol and yelled for the male to show his hands after being advised the ma;e was in possession of a weapon."

As it turned out, Brooks said he lost sight of the suspect due to the densly wooded area.

Officers then formed a perimeter in an effort to find the suspect.

While setting up the perimeter, Brooks said police learned that two other victims had been dropped at the hospital. Police also learned that the shooting had actually taken place at Riverbend Apartments.

Brooks said he and Officer Laird left from the perimeter area and drove to the apartment complex where they secured the crime scene and located evidence.

At the apartment complex, Brooks said he spotted a black Ford F-150 pickup truck with its lights on near Building 4.

"No one was in or around the vehicle, but a cellphone was seen in the driver's seat," Brooks said.

When looking through the parking lot, Brooks said he spotted a blood trail leading from Building 6 towards Building 4. The trial ended near a blue 2007 Chrysler Sebring.

Brooks said he then sealed off the area with crime scene tape and told Laird to begin a crime scene log.

The scene was later turned over to MPD Detective Nick Reonas.

After the manhunt failed to turn up the suspect, police searched the wrecked Pontiac G6 and discovered a number of items, which were collected as evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect who ran away from authorities is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-413-4090 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.