Detectives suspect Santa Monica man killed Landers resident on New Year's Day.

A Santa Monica is accused of killing an elderly man inside a Landers home on New Year's Day, according to authorities.

On Monday morning, Morongo Basin sheriff’s deputies and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a medical aid request in the 55800 block of Montara Road. The area is located east of Highway 247, between Johnson Valley and Yucca Valley.

When deputies arrived, they found Jeffrey Cull, 71, who lived at the home, and William Durst, 54, of Santa Monica, the owner of the property. Cull died at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Homicide detectives started their investigation.

Detectives learned that Durst arrived at the home and tried to force Cull to leave. Cull refused and an argument ensued, police stated. Durst sprayed Cull with bear spray and placed him in a choke-hold.

Cull lost consciousness and died of his injury, sheriff’s officials said.

Durst was arrested and booked into Morongo Basin jail on suspicion of homicide, police said. He remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is ineligible for bail, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman with the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff’s detectives suspect Santa Monica man killed Landers man