Detectives find teen driver, vehicle they believe was involved in pedestrian death

Feb. 1—Investigators have found a teen driver they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead last week in Spokane Valley.

Deputies and the Spokane Valley Fire Department found the woman dead on the north side of Sprague Avenue Friday night, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Preliminary information indicated the woman left Yoke's Fresh Market, 13014 E. Sprague Ave., at about 9:40 p.m. and was crossing Sprague when she was struck by a westbound vehicle, police said.

Investigators found video that helped identify the vehicle that was possibly involved, a Wednesday police release said. Detectives located the vehicle on South Bowdish Road and noticed it had front-end damage consistent with the crash. They determined a 16-year-old may have been the driver.

Investigators continue investigating, the release said. Charges may be pending, police said.