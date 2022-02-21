Detectives trying to determine what happened in Fort Worth shooting that injured one

A man was shot and wounded Sunday night, but he gave authorities conflicting information about the shooting, Fort Worth police said.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Fort Worth police had not released information on a motive for the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Hemphill St.

Police and firefighters located a man who had suffered injuries after being shot.

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday night.

The condition of the man was unavailable Monday.

Gun violence unit detectives are investigating the shooting.