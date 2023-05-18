Detectives, victim's former boyfriend testify on second day of Joseph Zieler trial

Joseph Zieler stared in jurors' direction as the court played a recording of the time Cape Coral Police confronted him with two 1990 homicides as he claimed memory loss.

Zieler, 60, of North Fort Myers, was charged in November 2016 with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with May 9, 1990, slayings of Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story, 32.

After years of repeated delays, attorneys seated a jury last week and started the trial Tuesday, presenting DNA-related evidence Wednesday.

Assistant State Attorneys Daniel Feinberg, Stephanie Russell and Abe Thornburg are prosecuting the case. Zieler is represented by Lee Hollander and Kevin Shirley.

Played recording shows Joseph Zieler's first interview with authorities

The court played a recording of when Cape Coral Police first confronted Zieler about the killings.

They connected him to the slayings after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified of a DNA match. Zieler had been arrested Aug. 27, 2016 on unrelated battery charges.

The recorded interview showed Zieler was nervous and evasive as his voice cracked.

He told detectives his girlfriend made all decisions for him and that he didn't remember his parents' names or how he got to Cape Coral.

Later throughout questioning, he indicated he remembered his girlfriend's cellphone number.

As the recording continued, Zieler never turned toward the screen and kept staring in the jury's direction.

Evidence shows DNA of Zieler, victims

Evidence displayed Wednesday explained how authorities found Zieler's along with the victims' DNAs.

Prosecutors presented into victims' assault kits collected in 1990 that helped connect Zieler with the murders. They contained their blood, as well as swabs of their cheeks and contact areas.

Changes in the jury

Around 11:30 a.m., Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning received a note from the court bailiff. One of the jurors expressed concern she wouldn't stay awake, indicating it was persistent, and added she was afraid it could result in mistrial.

After about a 20-minute recess, Branning dismissed her. He requested the next alternate juror be called to hear the case.

For most of Wednesday, eight jurors and the remaining three alternates sat in the jury box.

How much longer is the trial expected to last?

During a recess, prosecutors flagged Branning and alerted they expect to rest their case Thursday afternoon.

Branning warned about the sensitivity of the case.

If the jury convicts Zieler, who could face the death penalty, Branning said they'd have to be sequestered throughout the weekend, meaning they'd have to remain in a bubble, without outside contact to avoid influence.

About a month ago, the jury hearing the case of Wisner Desmaret, convicted in the fatal shooting of Fort Myers Police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, was sequestered for one night until they reached a verdict in the penalty phase the following day.

