Detectives: Woman brought child to drug sale in Scranton

Aug. 19—A woman faces endangerment and other charges after she brought one of her children with her while selling crack cocaine to a confidential informant, Lackawanna County detectives said.

Catherine J. Craig, 47, who is listed as homeless, was arrested after the completion of the controlled buy Tuesday around 6 p.m. near Penn Avenue and New York Street, a criminal complaint filed by detectives said.

After arranging the drug buy, the informant drove to the location where Craig agreed to meet, the complaint said. Craig got in the front seat of the informant's vehicle and placed her toddler child in the back.

Craig sold the informant the crack cocaine while they traveled with the child in the vehicle, detectives said. A covert recording device in the vehicle captured the transaction.

Investigators charged Craig with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, endangering the welfare of children and other offenses. After her arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw, she was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $25,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. Thursday.

Her children were placed with a relative, detectives said.

