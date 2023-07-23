Detention conditions of former Russian officer: TV set, fridge, library

Igor Strelkov (Girkin), former leader of terrorists from the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic – ed.], who was arrested in Russia in a case of calls for extremism is being held in a two-man cell in the Lefortovo detention centre in Moscow.

Source: Alexey Melnikov, Executive Secretary of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission, quoted by Interfax, a Russian news outlet

Quote: "Yesterday, we visited Detention Centre 2 of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, better known as Lefortovo, and entered Igor Girkin's cell."

Details: Melnikov said Strelkov was in a two-man cell, he had a TV and a fridge, and had already used the library.

Melnikov added that Strelkov refused to comment on the conditions of detention in the pre-trial detention centre, but "there were no signs of moral or physical pressure".

Background: On 21 July, the Russian Meshchansky district court arrested Girkin on charges of "calls for extremism", putting him in custody until 18 September.

