Detention hearing for city employee accused of killing co-worker delayed

Mar. 15—A state district judge postponed a hearing Monday on whether a city of Santa Fe employee accused of killing a coworker last week should remain detained until his trial.

Prosecutors filed a motion seeking a pretrial detention hearing for Karl Rougemont, 31, but Judge T. Glenn Ellington delayed the hearing until March 22 to give Rougemont's attorneys more time to respond.

Dan Cron, one of Rougemont's attorneys, told the judge he and attorney Larissa Breen began working on the case only Friday.

Rougemont, who appeared in court for the first time Monday, agreed to waive a time limit to postpone the hearing.

He is accused of shooting and killing fellow city employee Christopher Vigil, 40, during an alleged road-rage incident during rush-hour traffic March 7 at the busy intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Michael's Drive.

Rougemont is accused of firing at Vigil at least five times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The affidavit said cellphone video captured by a bystander shows the altercation started when both men stopped their vehicles on the roadway. Vigil pulled Rougemont out of his vehicle, and the men began fighting. Vigil began striking Rougemont before he brandished his gun and fired shots, the affidavit said.

Both men had worked in the city's Public Utilities Department, and tension between them had been building for months, city workers and Vigil's family members said.

Along with a count of murder, Rougemont is charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

He is being held in Santa Fe County jail without bond.