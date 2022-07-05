Detention hearing set for Thursday in Hogan resident death

Jul. 5—DANVERS — A former Hogan Regional Center employee pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge, stemming from the death of a resident, at his arraignment Friday in Salem Superior Court.

Patrick Tracey, 56, of Billerica, was initially facing assault and battery charges over an incident that left longtime resident Robert Godley, 58, seriously injured.

Godley, who was found partially paralyzed in a room on the night of Sept. 12, died the following month.

Prosecutors allege that after Godley, a disabled man who had lived at Hogan since 1999, was told he'd have to wait to go outside for a smoke, he became upset and struck a wall-mounted television. In response, prosecutors allege that Tracey shoved Godley into a cinderblock wall.

He then put Godley into a "time out" room. Godley did not receive medical attention for hours.

Tracey had been on house arrest for several months following his arraignment in the original case, but after an autopsy confirmed that Godley's injury and subsequent death was the result of blunt force trauma to the neck, a district court prosecutor filed a murder charge against Tracey.

The murder charge came as a surprise to Tracey and his then-attorney, Jeff Sweeney, who had been prepared to ask for some of the conditions of his house arrest to be amended so he could find work. Instead, he was put into custody.

He has been in custody since April.

In June, a grand jury found that the evidence supported a lesser charge of manslaughter, instead of murder.

On Friday, Tracey's new attorney, Dan Gaudet, told a Salem Superior Court judge that he wasn't expecting a hearing on Friday because until about 20 minutes before the proceeding, he thought he and prosecutor Marina Moriarty had agreed to a set of conditions for Tracey's release.

Instead, Gaudet told Judge Thomas Drechsler, Moriarty told him she would be asking the judge to continue to hold Tracey without bail.

A hearing on Moriarty's request is scheduled for next Thursday.

Story continues

But Drechsler did ask that the probation department get ahead of the proceeding by conducting a standard check on where Tracey would be living and ensuring that a GPS bracelet is available prior to that hearing.

Gaudet, who is now representing Tracey along with veteran Boston criminal defense attorney J.W. Carney, told the judge that some 30 to 40 people had come to court Friday to show support for Tracey and asked the judge to note that.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.