Detention of Jerusalem candidates threatens Palestinian poll

·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli briefly detained three Jerusalem-based candidates for Palestinian legislative elections on Saturday, deepening a dispute over whether banning Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem from voting in next month's polls could derail them.

The three candidates represent factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization who planned a press conference in a Jerusalem hotel to call for the need to press Israel into allowing political activities in the eastern part of the city, reported the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

In briefly detaining the candidates, Israel appears to be signaling it will not tolerate Palestinian political activity in east Jerusalem. It has not said whether it will or will not allow Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem to vote in the election.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem part of their future state, but Israel, which captured the city and annexed it in 1967, considers the whole city as its indivisible capital.

Witnesses said Israeli police blocked off roads leading to the St. George hotel, where the candidates from the PLO factions — including President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement — wanted to hold the conference. They were released after three hours.

Israeli police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Abbas has decreed what would be the first Palestinian legislative elections in 15 years to take place on May 22, followed by presidential polls in July.

But the disputes over east Jerusalem residents' voting rights could provide a pretext to call off the poll, especially as Fatah is suffering threats to its unity while its main rival, the militant Hamas group that controls Gaza, appears unified. Some Palestinian voices, including from inside Fatah, stress that there should be “no elections without Jerusalem.”

The Palestinians have urged the European Union to exert pressure on Israel to allow residents of east Jerusalem to vote. Israel has not responded.

Hamas, which routed pro-Abbas forces and seized full control of Gaza a year after winning a landslide victory in 2006 elections, condemned the detention of the candidates and described it as “a flagrant meddling in the elections."

Fatah also decried the banning of the press conference, the second time it happened in two weeks.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Says U.S. 'Pleased' Iran Will Continue Indirect Talks

    Apr.16 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;says it’s premature to say what the outcome of talks with Iran will be but he’s "pleased" the two sides continue indirect discussions. He speaks during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister&nbsp;Yoshihide Suga.

  • These Are Your Chances of Getting COVID After Your Vaccine

    About 5,800 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, a small fraction of the 66 million people in the U.S. who've been completely inoculated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Read on to see why that could happen—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated."Breakthrough Infections" Have Happened to 0.008% of the PopulationThese "breakthrough infections" — defined as testing positive for COVID two or more weeks after receiving the final COVID vaccine dose — amount to about 0.008% of the fully vaccinated population, the Wall Street Journal reported.The CDC said that 29 percent of breakthrough infections were asymptomatic, while 7 percent resulted in hospitalization. Seventy-four people have died from breakthrough infections, but it's unclear which vaccine they received, how many may have had pre-existing health conditions, or if other factors contributed to the deaths.More than 40 percent of the breakthrough cases occurred in people older than 60, and 65 percent of the infected were women, the CDC said.The number of cases is in line with official expectations, the Wall Street Journal reported. Experts have long warned that even fully vaccinated people may develop COVID-19, because the currently approved vaccines are highly effective but not foolproof. That's why health officials have urged fully vaccinated people to continue practicing public-health precautions such as wearing face masks and social distancing. RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting SickDon't "Get Excited" About These Few Cases, Says Dr. Fauci"You will always see some breakthrough infections, no matter the efficacy of your vaccine," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told the Journal. "Before people get excited about the quantitative number of infections, they need to understand what the denominator is, and we're going to see breakthroughs in numbers that are going to be well within the 90 percent, 95 percent, 97 percent effectiveness rates of the vaccines."Also on Thursday, CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Congress the agency is "keeping a close eye" on breakthrough cases and explained what might be causing them. "Some of these breakthroughs are, of course, failures of an immune response in the host, and then some of them, we are worried might be related to a variant that is circulating, so we're looking at both," she said.The agency is slated to publish a full report on breakthrough infections next week.RELATED: Doctors Say "DO NOT" Do This After Your COVID VaccineHow to Survive This PandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.

  • Mexico says 14 townships refuse coronavirus vaccines

    Mexican health authorities said Friday that 14 of the country’s roughly 2,600 townships have refused to allow vaccination teams to administer anti-coronavirus doses there, and a convoy transporting vaccines came under an armed attack in another part of the country. The army said gunmen opened fire on soldiers escorting a shipment of vaccines in the western state of Michoacan. Nobody was injured and the convoy delivered the vaccines.

  • Honduran woman exits Utah church after 3 years in sanctuary

    After over three years living in a Salt Lake City church to avoid being deported, Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez stepped outside Thursday with tears in her eyes as church congregants and friends cheered, celebrating her newfound freedom. Chavez and her two young daughters took sanctuary in First Unitarian Church in January 2018 after she said she fled an abusive boyfriend in Honduras and sought asylum in the United States but was denied. Chavez entered the United States illegally in June 2014 and was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in December 2016.

  • Prince Philip's close friend Countess Mountbatten attends funeral on behalf of ill husband

    They became so close during the course of their nearly 30-year friendship that she was known as “and also” on account of her name always appearing on the Duke of Edinburgh’s guest list. So it was hardly a surprise when the Countess Mountbatten of Burma was included in the 30-strong congregation for Prince Philip’s funeral, handpicked by the Queen. Also known as Penny Knatchbull, later Lady Romsey and Lady Brabourne, the 68-year-old mother of three was the Duke’s carriage driving partner and one of his closest confidantes. Yet it emerged on Saturday that the Countess, pictured below, was actually representing her husband, the Earl of Mountbatten of Burma, who is unwell and therefore unable to attend.

  • What the decline in religious affiliation means for America

    Just 47 percent of Americans say they are members of a church, synagogue, mosque or other house of worship — the lowest rate in more than 80 years.

  • Kinzinger says fellow Republicans who join America First caucus should lose committees

    Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said GOP lawmakers who plan on joining the “America First Caucus" should be removed from their committee assignments.

  • Photos of the Queen at Prince Harry's wedding and Prince Philip's funeral - held at the same venue - highlight the impact of her loss

    The Queen attended Prince Harry's wedding at the same chapel where Prince Philip's funeral was. Photos from the events emphasize her loss.

  • Florida nurse facing charges over threats to kill Kamala Harris

    Niviane Petit Phelps, from Miami, allegedly shared the death threats with her husband who is serving time in jail

  • Why the Queen chose loyal lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey for her loneliest journey

    It was her loneliest journey – but she was not alone. In her darkest day on public duty, the Queen had her loyal lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey by her side. The monarch and Lady Susan, carried in the State Bentley for the short journey from the Sovereign's Entrance of Windsor Castle to the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel, travelled in companionable silence. In quiet contemplation, the two women faced the cameras and the watching world with dignified calm. The Queen had personally asked Lady Susan to join her for the journey as she prepared to say farewell to her husband of 73 years. One of a close inner circle of ladies-in-waiting, Lady Susan has been by the Queen's side since the birth of Prince Andrew, when she joined the royal household to help answer a flood of letters. Known affectionately as "Number One Head Girl" in an office once likened to the cheery atmosphere of a girls' school common room, she has been described as one of the key trusted figures helping the Queen in her later life.

  • Fox News host Sean Hannity describes Chicago police shooting victim Adam Toledo as a '13-year-old man'

    There was outrage on social media after Fox News host Sean Hannity described the Chicago police shooting victim Adam Toledo as a "13-year-old man."

  • ‘Godzilla’ shark discovered in New Mexico gets formal name

    The 300-million-year-old shark’s teeth were the first sign that it might be a distinct species. “Great for grasping and crushing prey rather than piercing prey,” said discoverer John-Paul Hodnett, who was a graduate student when he unearthed the first fossils of the shark at a dig east of Albuquerque in 2013. This week, Hodnett and a slew of other researchers published their findings in a bulletin of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science identifying the shark as a separate species.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Trump rape accuser adds to former president's legal woes by asking court to keep defamation lawsuit alive

    The former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll published an account accusing Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.

  • 4 virus variants are spreading in the US, and studies suggest they can make people sicker, evade the immune response, or spread faster. Here's why experts are concerned.

    COVID-19 "variants of concern" include the coronavirus variant first found in South Africa. These new strains differ from the original in key ways.

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys, allege Russian link to ammunition depot blast

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday. A diplomatic source cited by Interfax suggested the expulsions could prompt Russia to shut the Czech Republic's embassy in Moscow.

  • California woman says she drowned children to protect them

    A California woman admitted killing her three children, saying she hugged, kissed and apologized as she drowned her infant daughter and the girl’s 2- and 3-year-old siblings last weekend to save them from what she said would be a lifetime of sexual abuse. In a jailhouse interview, Liliana Carrillo told KGET-TV that she wanted to “protect” her kids — 3-year-old Joanna Denton Carrillo, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and 6-month-old sister, Sierra — from their father amid a bitter custody battle. Carrillo has alleged that the father, her ex-boyfriend, is part of a sex trafficking ring that she claimed runs rampant in Porterville, a small city in central California where the family lived until the end of February.

  • 50 Million People Allowed at Superspreader Festival so Modi Can Secure the Hindu Vote

    Danish Siddiqui/ReutersIn an apparent effort to secure votes for his party in India’s upcoming state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed at least 50 million Hindus to take to the Ganga river for a holy dip in a religious festival that has turned into an unprecedented COVID-19 superspreader event.The Kumbh Mela, or the pitcher festival, is a mega Hindu gathering that takes place every 12 years along one of four riverbank pilgrimage sites, where millions of people bathe in the Ganga, also known as the Ganges, hoping to wash away their past sins and achieve salvation from the cycle of life and death. The month-long festival has been linked to at least 2,000 coronavirus infections so far.The celebration involves ascetics draped in marigold flowers and carrying tridents—a principal symbol in Hinduism—leading hordes of ash-covered followers to the riverbanks. Crammed together, the festivalgoers sing, dance, and hug each other after taking dips in the water.Despite the obvious public health hazards, Modi has allowed the festivities to continue uninterrupted. Appearing more concerned with bettering his party’s election odds, the prime minister has even promoted potential superspreader events of his own. With five Indian states heading to the polls through April, his de facto deputy—the home minister of India—has been jumping from one venue to another, addressing thousands of people in election rallies and leading grand road shows.Meanwhile, all across the country, patients are laying outside hospitals and gasping for breath before dying unattended. This month, India’s largest crematoriums ran out of firewood as land space fell short in cemeteries. On Wednesday alone, 200,000 Indians tested positive for the coronavirus. Adding to this, India, long celebrated as the “world’s pharmacy,” is running out of vaccines for its own people. Several states have complained of stock shortage while the country's top vaccine manufacturers, Covishield and Covaxin, have decried a lack of resources.Experts fear the current infection rate triggered by the festival is only the tip of the iceberg. After the festival ends, millions will be returning to different parts of the country, where they risk infecting others. 1232270216 XAVIER GALIANA Dr. SK Jha, the chief medical officer of Haridwar province—home to one of the festival’s riverbank sites—told The Daily Beast that “the cases are rising here every day and we are expecting more infections in coming days at Kumbh Mela. The devotees have come from many parts of India where already cases are surging.”The government had earlier promised several layers of screening to curb the spread as ash-smeared ascetics took over the town, but health authorities eventually pulled back the COVID-19 testing crew, fearing a stampede-like situation.Two months ago, Modi had declared an early pandemic victory: “At the beginning of this pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation,” announced Modi in a chest-thumping virtual address. “But today, India's fight against [coronavirus] is inspiring the entire world.”That is clearly no longer the case. Last month, a newly detected variant was searingly downplayed by the government. As cases began to rise again, the government refused to budge on the Kumbh festival, apparently fearing backlash from religious leaders in the Hindu-majority country and securing his Hindu vote bank.Modi’s handling of the superspreader festival has also raised concerns about his government fueling religious fanaticism and Islamophobia. Last year, India’s Muslim community was vilified after 4,300 positive cases were linked to a religious gathering. Members of the community were jailed, tried in the courts, and subjected to a smear campaign run by the pro-government national media.Critics have compared the media coverage of the Muslim event with the Kumbh festival, condemning the government’s apparent double standards and wilful ignorance when it comes to the Hindu festival.Responding to the criticism, the chief minister of Uttarakhand—the state hosting the festival—said: “They [Markaz attendees] were all inside a building and here it is out in the open, near the Ganges. The flow and blessings of Ma Ganga (Mother Ganga) will ensure that coronavirus does not spread. The question does not arise of a comparison… The devotees attending Kumbh are not from outside but our own people.” 1231641382 PRAKASH SINGH Though the current pandemic crisis is focused on the handling of the Kumbh festival celebrations, Modi’s planning and policy implementation has fallen on its face before. Last year, when India had around 525 cases, Modi announced an abrupt total lockdown overnight. The unplanned lockdown sparked an exodus of millions of laborers working in metropolitan cities, returning to their homes in the countryside on foot and spreading the virus that was then only limited to the cities.Still, Modi has managed to champion the game of optics and sell his failures as essential steps and successes to the electorate. Modi’s party has relied on his public messaging to appeal to voters—a tactic focused on political leg-pulling and the flaunting of his largely unmasked “massive” rallies. He is unwavering in his celebration of the crowds that flock to him, and dares not dampen the mood by asking voters to adhere to safety precautions.As other politicians follow suit, the Hindu nationalist leadership appears collectively hell-bent on showcasing an illusion of normalcy and preserving its religious sentiments. Meanwhile, the death count continues to soar as India’s historic health crisis spirals out of control.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: 74 resident deaths as vaccinations top 5 million

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 6,323 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.