Detention officer charged with smuggling contraband inside jail

Mecklenburg County Detention Officer Tiffieny Blanks was arrested and charged after she allegedly gave a cellphone and vapes to an inmate in the county’s detention center, the sheriff’s department announced Tuesday.

A review of surveillance footage began a search, which resulted in the discovery of the contraband.

The sheriff’s office opened the investigation after it got reports that Blanks was smuggling illegal items inside the detention center.

“Any involvement in unlawful activities within the detention facility is unacceptable. This not only jeopardizes the safety of our hardworking staff but also comprises the security within our institution. I commend the MCSO staff for their efforts during this investigation,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden in a news release.

Blanks began with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in May 2022 and her employment ended Tuesday.