Detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Poland: Lublin police confirm they took "measures to establish identity"

The Lublin police has confirmed that they conducted "measures to establish the identity" of certain individuals in the border area after reports of the detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach along with a camera operator near the Belarus-Poland border.

Source: European Pravda; Lublin Police Garrison on Twitter (X)

Quote from Lublin police: "The officers of the Lublin Police Garrison (KPP Łuków) took measures to establish the identity of individuals whose presence in the border area caused concern among residents. After checking the individuals, they left the territory of the police unit."

Details: Polish law enforcement did not specify the names and nationality of the individuals whose identities were being established.

Meanwhile, the announcement from the Lublin Police Garrison came almost simultaneously with the Podlaskie Voivodeship police’s statement, which said that they "did not detain a journalist from Ukraine", noting that such reports were fake.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda reporter Mykhailo Tkach had reported an incident involving his detention by the police. Some Polish media outlets have also pointed to a connection between these two events.

Mykhailo Tkach was working with a camera operator near the Polish-Belarusian border (the Podlaskie Voivodeship borders with Belarusian territory), shooting footage about the transit of freight between Poland, Russia and Belarus.

Police officers approached him, showed him their ID, took him to the police station and searched his car and equipment before finally letting him go after four hours of questioning that involved special services.

Sevhil Musaieva, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda, noted that the issue was only resolved after news about it spread and the Ukrainian embassy in Poland got involved.

