Detentions deputy arrested after caller said he brandished weapon

Nov. 14—A Kern County Sheriff's detentions deputy was taken into custody Monday night, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday.

It said Deputy Steve Hunt was arrested after deputies responded to a call about someone brandishing a firearm at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunny Meadow Drive.

Upon investigation, the release said, a search warrant was served at Hunt's home, resulting in the confiscation of two handguns, two shotguns and suspected steroids. It added the deputy was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, brandishing a firearm and possession of steroids.

