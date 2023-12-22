Determination pays off in chance to attend Alabama for Beautiful Rainbow Café's McFarlin

Isaiah McFarlin is a study in determination.

“If he wants something,” said Chip Rowan, director of the Beautiful Rainbow Café where McFarlin has worked since 2020, “he won’t stop until he achieves it.”

McFarlin, 19, a 2023 graduate of Gadsden City High School, learned on Dec. 5 that he’s achieved something significant — he’s been accepted into the CrossingPoints program at the University of Alabama for the fall 2024 semester.

Isaiah McFarlin has been accepted for the CrossingPoints program at the University of Alabama, which gives students with disabilities an opportunity to participate in the college experience. He's pictured at Beautiful Rainbow Café, where he's worked since 2020.

He’ll be in Tier 3, which according to CrossingPoints’ website tries to provide a high-quality and inclusive college experience for students with intellectual disabilities. That experience includes living on campus.

“Isaiah always had a dream of going to college and pursuing his hobby of working with sports and sports management,” said Rowan, a special education teacher at Gadsden City High. “I had no doubt he’d be approved, because Isaiah is a special, determined person.

“He’ll tell you he’s determined, and he’s telling the truth,” Rowan said. “Whatever obstacles he’s had in life, he’s overcome through just sheer determination.”

McFarlin quipped, “I just go for it.”

The CrossingPoints curriculum includes academic courses such as computer applications, English composition and public speaking; independent living topics like decision-making, financial management and living arrangements; wellness and socialization courses such as health and wellness and interpersonal skills; and employment training and internships.

Those who complete the program receive a non-degree Certificate of Occupational Studies.

CrossingPoints is similar to Auburn University’s EAGLES program. Another Beautiful Rainbow student, Chris Underwood, just completed a successful first semester in the AU program, according to Rowan.

As with the AU program, getting into CrossingPoints is a competitive process involving mulitple applicants.

Among the requirements, applicants must submit “essays” (not necessarily in the traditional form) stating why they want to be involved, then are personally interviewed. “We practiced interviewing and what might come up,” Rowan said.

Eight offers then were made to students, including McFarlin (who is an Alabama Crimson Tide fan, by the way).

“I told them I was looking forward to getting into sports management,” he said, “because that’s where my interest was.”

McFarlin worked as a manager for Gadsden City High’s football, basketball and baseball teams, and currently works as equipment manager for Gadsden State Community College’s baseball team while continuing to work at Beautiful Rainbow.

The Beautiful Rainbow Café, a vegan/vegetarian restaurant inside the Gadsden Public Library, helps students in Gadsden City Schools with cognitive disabilities gain skills they can use in the workforce. More than 30 “graduates” have found jobs.

Rowan said his work experience there “puts him ahead of the ballgame” compared to other CrossingPoints students.

“They try to get students ready for employment, but Isaiah has been an employee earning money for a couple of years now,” he said.

McFarlin agreed with his teacher. “I had a whole lot of experience that other candidates probably didn’t get a chance to experience. I’m glad I had the opportunity to come and work here at Beautiful Rainbow Café when I came to Gadsden City High School.”

Things weren’t always smooth, however. “When Isaiah came here, he couldn’t tell the difference between a dollar bill and a $5 bill," Rowan recalled. “Students are allowed to purchase items here at a discount, and I remember one day he had a $5 and a $1 and I said something cost $3, and he said he only had $2. He didn’t realize he actually had $6.”

But Rowan said his progress has been remarkable, adding, “Because of working here, working on our point-of-sale system, using the discount and getting paid wages, he’s greatly improved on all of that.”

He’s also become capable of handling any job in the restaurant, whether it’s cooking and preparing food (pimento cheese, vegan crab cakes and gumbo z’herbes using greens from the Beautiful Rainbow garden are his specialties), working the floor as a customer ambassador (where his gregarious, outgoing personality is an assets), running the cash register or washing dishes.

“I basically like everything,” McFarlin said.

He joked that as a massive fan of “The Golden Girls” TV show, he always thinks of the late actress Rue McClanahan when preparing the roux for the gumbo.

McFarlin, his mother Clairalycia McFarlin and Rowan were recognized at Tuesday’s Gadsden City Council meeting.

Council member Steve Smith said he knew McFarlin from his days driving a school bus. He recalled times when classes were about to end, and most students had left school early because they were done, he and McFarlin would be the only ones on the bus, and he’d ask why and McFarlin would reply, “Because the restaurant is still open, and I’ve got to go to work.”

Gadsden City Schools’ leaders, Interim Superintendent Keith Blackwell and Assistant Superintendent Sharon Maness were also on hand. Maness thanked the council for its support of Beautiful Rainbow, and called McFarlin “a bright eye” for the school system who will “lift your day” if you meet him.

It costs roughly $25,000 a semester to attend CrossingPoints, and Rowan plans to pursue scholarships, financial aid and donations to help cover that for McFarlin.

McFarlin said he hopes to further improve his financial literacy through CrossingPoints, and looks at college as a way to meet people and get out of his comfort zone.

And while he’s determined, he also tries to remain humble as a person. “My stepdad (Jeromy Maxwell) has told me that being humble means you don’t have too much pride,” he said. “And I also try to have faith when I do things, because when you have faith, it encourages you.”

McFarlin said he also knows the value of work, adding, “Hard work pays off, and then you look back and say, ‘I’m glad I did that.’ ”

