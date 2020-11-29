How to Determine if You Overpay for Car Insurance

·3 min read

Due to unfair market tactics like "price optimization", policyholders end up paying more than they should. Drivers should not let insurance companies squeeze their finances. The best way to investigate whether the price is too high or not is to use car insurance online quotes. Drivers can get them for free from https://compare-autoinsurance.org.

There are several factors to be analyzed when reviewing current insurance costs:

  • Car insurance companies rely on clients not to periodically check the market. It is wise to check the insurance market every 6 months and at least 1 month before renewal. If the driver has not checked the market in the past year, there are many chances to be overpaying. Many insurance companies count on drivers not reviewing the market and increase the premiums every 6 months. This practice is commonly known as "price optimization".

  • New marketing trends. There may be new trends that will make car insurance cheaper. For example, the car model that has just been bought now has been thoroughly tested and got a really good safety rating from NHTSA. Top Safety Pick + models are safer, and thus, cheaper to insure.

  • Check the terms of the contract and look for hidden fees or ambiguous phrases. It may be time-consuming and boring to read every line of the contract. But behind every line or ambiguous phrase or term can hide additional fees. Talk with an insurance expert and ask to explain every term or phrase that is not fully-understood

  • The company offers less-than-helping customer support. Car insurance companies should have stellar customer support services, with dedicated employees. When the customer support is not willing to cooperate or there are always delays in processing the claim, drivers should consider switching the carriers. Do not waste money on companies not willing to help.

"Car insurance companies should provide excellent customer service, smooth claim handling process and fair prices. Check the prices every 6 months and verify if your carriers still offer competitive prices," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

