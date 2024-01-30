Determined Toddler Escapes Through Cat Flap

A toddler found that he was just the right size to fit through his house’s cat flap, and slipped through to join his mum who was attempting to leave without him, video taken in Cheshire shows.

Nicola Johnstone was recording as Kirk-kade, her 16-month-old son, expertly crawling through the opening to follow her outside.

“I was trying to leave the house and [leave] him at home with his daddy,” Johnstone told Storyful.

Johnstone added that this was Kirk-kade’s first venture through the cat flap, though he had stuck out his head on occasion previously. Credit: Nicola Johnstone via Storyful