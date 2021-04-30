Determined volunteers still search for capsized ship missing

  • Scott Daspit, the father of missing Seacor Power crew member Dylan Daspit, suggests where people should search based on areas already visited, at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members almost 2 weeks after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)
  • FILE - In this April 18, 2021 file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. Volunteers searching for seven men still missing after the oil industry boat capsized on April 13 said they have found life jackets and other debris from the vessel. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
  • Volunteers gather around a map of the Louisiana coast on Thursday, April 30, 2021, in Cocodrie, La., as they search for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized off the coast on April 13. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • A Cajun Air seaplane travels over the marsh as the search continues for the missing Seacor Power crew members, near Lake Pelto in Terrebonne Parish, La., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Nineteen people were on the Seacor Power when it capsized April 13. Six people were rescued and six bodies have been recovered. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)
  • Seacor Power life jackets are lined up at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Monday, April 26, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members almost 2 weeks after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)
  • Jessica McCain, of the United Cajun Navy, and volunteer Sunshine Jacobs, of Rayne, La., help search for debris in the marsh from a seaplane as the search continues for 7 missing Seacor Power crew members, near Lake Pelto in Terrebonne Parish, La., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)
  • Scott Daspit, the father of missing crew member Dylan Daspit, receives a long hug of support as the search continues for 7 missing Seacor Power crew members, at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Thursday, April 29, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members 16 days after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)
  • Volunteers on boats gather on Thursday, April 29, 2021, on the water along the Louisiana coast before setting out to look for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of the seven people still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • Volunteers on boats gather on Thursday, April 29, 2021, on the water along the Louisiana coast before setting out to look for survivors the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of the seven people still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • A volunteer and a dog trained to search for cadavers join others looking for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13 off the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • Chelsea Coleman, a volunteer who came out to help look for the seven missing people who were aboard the Seacor Power when it capsized on April 13, scans the horizon on Thursday, April 30, 2021, along the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • Chelsea Coleman, a volunteer who came out to help look for the seven missing people who were aboard the Seacor Power when it capsized on April 13, walks along a narrow island on Thursday, April 30, 2021, off the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • Mike Asher, left, and Chelsea Coleman, right, assist Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the search of survivors who were aboard the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13 off the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
  • Volunteers gather around a map of the Louisiana coast on Thursday, April 30, 2021, in Cocodrie, La., as they search for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized off the coast on April 13. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
1 / 14

Capsized Ship

Scott Daspit, the father of missing Seacor Power crew member Dylan Daspit, suggests where people should search based on areas already visited, at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members almost 2 weeks after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)
REBECCA SANTANA
·4 min read

COCODRIE, La. (AP) — The volunteers gather around a map, suntanned fingers tracing over the bayous, lakes and islands where they'll search. They talk about where they've already been and where they'll go today. They make sure everyone has food and water, and knows the radio channel to use. They gather in prayer and then set off for another day searching for those still missing from the capsized Seacor Power.

“Lord, we got some families that are hurting," says one of the men as nearly 30 people bow their heads in prayer. "Please give us the ability to find something today."

On April 19, after a search covering 9,000 square miles (23,000 square kilometers), the Coast Guard officially ended the search for survivors of the lift boat that flipped over in hurricane-force winds about eight miles off the Louisiana coast on April 13. In a statement April 27, the ship's owner, Houston, Texas-based Seacor Marine, said it was focusing on salvage operations and recovering the ship.

But from a dock in southern Louisiana, volunteers aren't giving up. They've been setting out in planes, boats and hip-high waders in hopes of finding anyone still alive from the lift boat, a platform ship with retractable legs that services offshore oil and gas facilities.

Nineteen people were aboard the Seacor Power when it failed to weather the storm. Six men were rescued. Six bodies have been recovered from the sea or from divers inside the vessel; seven are still missing.

Scott Daspit still holds onto hope that his son Dylan is still alive. Speaking to the people heading out to search, he said any survivors would likely be covered in mud to ward off mosquitos. He urged them to concentrate on the few trees that would provide the only shade in the hot, flat landscape.

In a quieter moment, Daspit said he'd taken hope from a volunteer who told a story of how he'd survived for days floating out at sea.

“It gave me a renewed spirit,” Daspit said. “But I have to assume that ... if we do find anybody alive, they’re going to be very hurt because nobody’s standing up and waving us down."

Later, as he began to choke up, he said: “If we can find one soul it’ll be worth it.”

Like other family members, Daspit has been frustrated from the start with the rescue efforts. In the immediate days after the ship capsized, a ship owner took Daspit, who's worked in the oil industry for decades, near the Seacor Power so he could see for himself what was going on.

The whole country benefits from oil and gas extracted in the Gulf and the tax revenue it generates, Daspit said, but few appreciate how risky the work can be.

“From the roustabout, to the company man, to the engineer on these jobs, everybody puts their lives in danger," he said.

It could take as long as two years for a National Transportation Safety Board investigation to determine what happened.

The United Cajun Navy, a non-profit that helps out during disasters, has been helping organize the search effort. Todd Terrell, who heads the organization, said they have found life vests, life rings and items from the interior of the boat such as doors or cabinets and clothes. He knows at some point they will have exhausted all their efforts but, he said, they're not there yet.

Many of the volunteers have come from the surrounding area, others from farther afield. Mike Asher, a longtime fisherman, drove out from Lake Charles in western Louisiana after a friend who knew someone on the capsized boat asked if he could help. As Asher guided a small watercraft, he recalled how people had come to help his hometown after Hurricane Laura ripped through the city last August.

“People came from all over and helped us. I definitely felt like I should give something back to people,” he said. “It's searching for a needle in a haystack. But if you don't look, you don't find."

Others have been searching from seaplanes overhead. A team with dogs trained to search for cadavers also arrived. Groups on ATVs have combed beaches as far away as the Texas border.

On Thursday, an air boat, which can travel over marsh or land to access harder to reach areas, combed through the grasses while others rode flat-bottom boats looking for clues. Well-wishers have brought in food and drink, assembled underneath a raised building at the dock. Volunteer Ronnie Adams, who appeared on the History Channel's “Swamp People," has posted online updates viewed by thousands of people.

Mark Theriot, a 63-year-old shrimper, said he's been coming out every day simply because Scott Daspit and the other families need help.

“I really don’t have much confidence that we’re going to find anybody, but the man wants to go and I’m going to go,” Theriot said. “I’m coming for the family, to give them support. They got help. They’re not by themselves.”

__

Follow Santana on Twitter @ruskygal.

Recommended Stories

  • Prioritizing equity in all policies: What we learn from vaccine disparities

    The U.S. is facing massive racial disparity in how COVID is affecting racial and ethnic minorities so it's time to prioritize equity in policy.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Giuliani steps over Biden's parade

    Plus Biden's big address and Pennsylvania Avenue's double standard.

  • After review, White House sees limits to N. Korea diplomacy

    The Biden administration said Friday it has completed a review of U.S. policy toward North Korea and suggested it has limited hopes of brokering a “grand bargain” to persuade the North to give up its nuclear weapons program. The administration said it would conduct the review soon after Biden took office in January as it sought to gauge the path forward following former President Donald Trump’s engagement efforts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which failed to persuade Pyongyang to de-nuclearize. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the completion of the review but did not offer details on the findings.

  • The Army Wants to Give Its Robots Living Muscle Tissue

    It's exactly as weird as it sounds.

  • Benin Bronzes: Germany to return looted artefacts to Nigeria

    Priceless artefacts are to be returned from next year as a step towards "reconciliation".

  • Crew Dragon astronauts describe thrilling ride to space

    The fresh crew is settling in aboard space station while another prepares for weekend return to Earth.

  • Raw: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Baltimore

    Vice President Kamala Harris is in Baltimore to visit the state's mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium.

  • EU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU regulators accused Apple on Friday of distorting competition in the music streaming market, siding with Spotify in a case that could lead to a hefty fine and changes in the iPhone maker's lucrative business practices. The preliminary findings are the first time Brussels has levelled anti-competitive charges against Apple, although the two sides have had bruising clashes in the past, most notably a multibillion-dollar tax dispute involving Ireland. Apple, Spotify and other parties can now respond.

  • Euro-Zone Vaccine Delays Mean Double-Dip Recession as U.S. Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe euro zone tipped into a double-dip recession in the first quarter, highlighting the cost of slow coronavirus vaccinations that have left the economy lagging far behind the U.S.The feeble economic data show the importance of accelerating inoculations and getting the bloc’s 800 billion-euro ($968 billion) joint recovery fund under way as soon as possible.Euro-area output shrank 0.6% in the three months through March, after a decline of 0.7% at the end of 2020. Germany, Italy and Spain all contracted, while French growth was clouded by the fact that the government was forced to reimpose virus restrictions this month.In contrast, the U.S. economy has expanded for three straight quarters and accelerated at the start of this year. Vaccinations, job growth and two rounds of federal stimulus payments combined to supercharge household spending, which climbed at the second-fastest pace since the 1960s.The euro zone should soon start its own rebound -- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Thursday that the bloc is at an “inflection point” -- but the economy won’t reach its pre-pandemic size until mid-2022, a full year behind the U.S.“If you add together the divergence in terms of the pandemic, vaccinations and fiscal support, the euro area is still a bit stuck while others are clearly exiting the crisis,” said Philippe Ledent, an economist at ING Groep NV. “I don’t want to be particularly negative for the euro area -- there will be a recovery -- but it’s important that the euro zone isn’t always behind.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Vaccination programs are picking up speed and as older age groups get inoculated, we expect the pressure on health services to ease, allowing governments to start gradually lifting restrictions later this quarter. The euro-area economy operated roughly 5.5% below its pre-pandemic level in 1Q.”-Maeva Cousin and David Powell. To read their report, click hereGermany’s economy, the region’s largest, highlights the woes that are afflicting the euro zone. Not only is the country in the midst of a strict lockdown, but the so-far resilient manufacturing sector is being hit by worsening supply bottlenecks. GDP shrank 1.7%, worse than economists forecast.France, the second-biggest economy, performed better than expected but has now been forced into imposing a monthlong lockdown. That includes closing schools, nurseries, and non-essential stores, and restricting travel between regions.More Than 1.1 Billion Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerSigns of a nascent upturn were evident in some of Friday’s data. Euro-area unemployment fell in March, and Spanish retail sales surged. Sales also jumped in Switzerland.The region is making progress on its recovery fund, with governments submitting spending plans this week for approval by the European Commission. Still, the fund-raising needs to be ratified by all 27 member states, and disbursements won’t start until the summer.That’s raising concern in some quarters that the region is moving too slow in rebuilding. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said this week that the EU has “lost too much time” compared to the U.S. and China.Other data showed price pressures -- one indicator of demand -- are mixed. April inflation came in at 1.6%, the highest rate in two years, but a measure excluding volatile items such as food and energy fell to 0.8%.The ECB has insisted that economic uncertainty, particularly over jobs, will keep underlying inflation subdued for a while. It has ramped up the pace of its bond-buying program to shield the region from higher global borrowing costs that are spilling over from the faster U.S. recovery.”We continue to be optimistic,” said Tuuli Koivu and Anders Svendsen, analysts at Nordea. “It is still possible to reach our forecast from January, foreseeing 4.5% growth in 2021 and 4% in 2022. Obviously, not much can go wrong in order to hit those numbers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stephen Karanja: Kenyan anti-vaccine doctor dies from Covid-19

    Dr Stephen Karanja repeatedly said that the jab was "totally unnecessary".

  • UN envoy: Myanmar military faces demands for democracy

    The strong, united demand for democracy by the people of Myanmar has created “unexpected difficulties” for the military in consolidating power after the Feb. 1 coup and risks bringing the administration of the nation to a standstill, the U.N. envoy for the country said Friday. Christine Schraner Burgener said in remarks to a closed Security Council meeting obtained by The Associated Press that her discussions in the region “compounded” her concern that the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating in all areas. The U.N. special envoy spoke by video from Bangkok where she returned after traveling to Jakarta to meet participants in the April 24 meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations known as ASEAN which includes Myanmar and was attended by the junta’s military commander, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

  • Blinken off to London, Kyiv as Ukraine questions resurface

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe next week for critical talks on Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan and frayed transatlantic ties that the Biden administration hopes to repair, the State Department said Friday. The department said Blinken will visit London starting on Monday for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 7 industrialized democracies and will then travel on to Kyiv amid a burst of concern over U.S. relations with Ukraine, including an FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and new questions about Russia’s intentions there.

  • Celebrated composer Anthony Payne dies

    The British composer, who famously completed Elgar’s 3rd Symphony, was 84 years old.

  • Trump Launches Scathing Attack On Rudy Giuliani House Raid: 'It Was, Like, So Unfair'

    Trump called his former personal attorney, who was an unregistered foreign agent, a "great patriot."

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Experts praise New York City for making free mental health counseling available at vaccine sites

    New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that the city would be providing "mental health check-ins" for everyone who is vaccinated.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Man defaces mosque with anti-Islam graffiti ‘to get a reaction,’ Minnesota cops say

    A tip from a Walmart employee led to the arrest.

  • Germany to return Benin Bronzes looted during colonial era

    Germany is returning hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes that were mostly looted from West Africa by a British colonial expedition and subsequently sold to collections around the world, including German museums, authorities said Friday. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed a deal reached with museums and authorities in Nigeria to work on a restitution plan for a substantial number of artifacts, calling it a “turning point in dealing with our colonial history.” Germany’s minister for culture, Monika Gruetters, said the Benin Bronzes were a key test for the way the country deals with its colonial past.