Do Deterra Royalties' (ASX:DRR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Deterra Royalties (ASX:DRR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Deterra Royalties

How Fast Is Deterra Royalties Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. In impressive fashion, Deterra Royalties' EPS grew from AU$0.16 to AU$0.34, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 105% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Deterra Royalties achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 98% to AU$265m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Deterra Royalties' future EPS 100% free.

Are Deterra Royalties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Deterra Royalties, with market caps between AU$1.5b and AU$4.8b, is around AU$2.5m.

Deterra Royalties offered total compensation worth AU$1.7m to its CEO in the year to June 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Deterra Royalties Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Deterra Royalties' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Deterra Royalties.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Overlooked by Investors, Royalties Are Fetching Princely Sums

    Resources companies find there is a deepening pool of buyers for assets that have long been undervalued.

  • Gold Loses its Shine as Strong Dollar Weighs

    When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on February 24th, investors did what they normally do in times of geopolitical uncertainty -- they rushed...

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Stocks have been under a lot of pressure this year, weighed down by rising interest rates to combat inflation. If there's a silver lining to the sell-off, dividend yields move inversely to stock prices. Because of that, many dividend yields are much higher right now.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you are looking to pass your savings on to your children, this trio of high-yield stocks could help with that goal.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Wealth-building investments don't have to start at the bottom of a bear market. These two stocks are almost always fabulous buys.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The thing to remember about market downturns is that bad stocks tend to fall just as easily as great stocks that can deliver market-beating gains. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) benefited greatly from the surge in demand for online shopping when the pandemic kept us all at home. The bottom fell out from under Shopify shares largely because investors are nervous about the company's ongoing transition from a mainly software company to one that also excels at fulfillment services like its e-commerce rival, Amazon.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. To skip our analysis of Ray Dalio’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. With […]

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

    When the economy grows, most companies generate the capital needed to expand their operations and some even have enough to pay dividends to shareholders. Growth and capital dry up, hindering some companies' ability to continue paying dividends. Strong companies prove their dividend staying power by paying out during both good times and bad.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy During the Market Sell-Off

    Want to be in on the steady expansion of electrified cars? These three companies look like fantastic bets right now.

  • Mortgages and credit cards are about to get even more expensive. It's nothing compared to what we'll see by the end of the year.

    It's already gotten way more expensive to hold credit card debt, get a mortgage, or pay off a car loan. The Fed is about to ramp that up even more.

  • This Is One of Dave Ramsey's Most Dangerous Pieces of Financial Advice

    Dave Ramsey is a finance expert and he's given some great advice about various financial issues. Dave Ramsey's most dangerous advice relates to how you prioritize what to do with your money. Specifically, Ramsey said that, “If you're paying off debt, you should pause any contributions to your retirement.”