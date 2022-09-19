Do Deterra Royalties' (ASX:DRR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Deterra Royalties (ASX:DRR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Deterra Royalties Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. In impressive fashion, Deterra Royalties' EPS grew from AU$0.16 to AU$0.34, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 105% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Deterra Royalties achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 98% to AU$265m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Deterra Royalties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Deterra Royalties, with market caps between AU$1.5b and AU$4.8b, is around AU$2.5m.

Deterra Royalties offered total compensation worth AU$1.7m to its CEO in the year to June 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Deterra Royalties Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Deterra Royalties' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Deterra Royalties.

