Deterra Royalties Limited's (ASX:DRR) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.3x Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 35x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Deterra Royalties has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Deterra Royalties?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Deterra Royalties would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 56% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 164% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 12% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 13% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Deterra Royalties' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Deterra Royalties' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Deterra Royalties maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Deterra Royalties, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

You might be able to find a better investment than Deterra Royalties. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

