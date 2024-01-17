DeTour man sentenced to 25-50 years for sexual assault of a child

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A DeTour man was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison this month after being found guilty of several criminal sexual conduct charges.

On Jan. 9, Ronald Charles Goetz, 58, was sentenced by Judge James Lambros to up to 50 years imprisonment in the Michigan Department of Corrections for sexually assaulting a child between the years of 2005 and 2012.

According to a press release from Chippewa County Prosecutor Rob Stratton, Lambros said he had never seen a more disturbing piece of evidence than one of the videos that was introduced at trial. He indicated that the damage done to the victim was apparent in that video, and that Goetz would serve a minimum of 25 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections before being eligible to go before the parole board.

Last year, Goetz was convicted by a jury and found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree for arranging for an unknown man to sexually assault that same child.

Detective Douglas Mitchell of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. The investigation began after the child grew up and moved away from Goetz and was able to disclose information about the assaults.

“Delayed disclosures are very common in sexual assault cases, especially when the victim is a child," said Sheriff Mike Bitnar in a statement. "The detective and officers did a great job tracking down leads that ultimately held this man responsible for his crimes. The damage to the child will never be undone, but now the perpetrator cannot hurt anyone else.”

Investigators discovered a firearm that was used in the assaults and witnesses to corroborate victim statements.

“As terrible as it is for a child to survive this type of horror, it is also exceedingly difficult to survive the criminal justice system as a victim. A victim is forced to recall the acts that have been locked away for so many years. The victim first has to tell the officers, then answer questions at a preliminary hearing, then ultimately relive the entire experience again for a jury," Stratton said in the release. "It is a difficult road, and the victim in this case showed extreme strength of character to stand up to the perpetrator. I am proud of the victim for coming forward and persevering through the case, law enforcement for their investigation and gathering of crucial evidence, and (Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jillian Sadler) for fighting for years to bring Mr. Goetz to justice.”

